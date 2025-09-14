Fuel prices drop slightly in latest EPRA review

Petrol price reduced by Sh0.79, diesel by Sh 0.11 and kerosene by Sh0.80 per litre for the next 30 days.[File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has slightly cut fuel prices in its latest review cycle.

The reduction affects petrol by Sh0.79, diesel by Sh 0.11 and kerosene by Sh0.80 per litre for the next 30 days.

As such, the maximum allowable price of a litre of petrol will be Sh184.52 in Nairobi, Sh181.24 in Mombasa, Sh183.56 in Nakuru, Sh184.37 in Kisumu, and Sh184.38 in Eldoret

"During the review period, the maximum allowed pump prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene have each decreased by Sh0.79, Sh0.11 and Sh0.80 per litre respectively,” Epra said in a statement by Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

The drop has been necessitated by an average fall in the prices of the landing cost of the fuel.

"The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.46 per cent from $623.71 per cubic metre in July 2025 to $620.84 per cubic metre in August 2025," said Epra.

"Diesel increased by 3.08 per cent from $616.59 per cubic metre to $638.58 per cubic metre, while kerosene decreased by 3.38 per cent from $635.58 per cubic metre to $614.08 per cubic metre, while Kerosene decreased by 2.93 per cent from US$628.02 per cubic metre to US$609.59 per cubic metre over the same period."

Epra explained that the steep decrease relies on the dollar exchange rate.

“The role of petroleum products in the international markets is dominated in United States dollars, and an exchange rate is applied to convert the USD to Ksh during the computation of local pump prices,” added Kiptoo.