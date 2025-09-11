Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt to benefit from Sh37 billion global fund

Employees sorting and grading dried ginger at the Horizon Group Africa plant in Kaduna. [Courtesy]

Kenyan farmers and entrepreneurs could soon benefit from a wave of fresh capital after a global impact fund announced plans to pump billions of shillings into agribusiness and manufacturing across Africa.

The Global Supply Chain Support Fund, backed by German lender KfW and Japan’s JICA, is eyeing investments worth $250 million (Sh37 billion) across three key regions including East Africa, West Africa and North Africa.

Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt are expected to be at the heart of the deals.

The fund’s latest investment was a loan to Horizon Group, a spice processor operating in Tanzania, Madagascar and Nigeria.

Horizon already works with 3,000 smallholder farmers and plans to grow that number to 10,000 within five years, while also expanding factory jobs from 150 today to as many as 500.

“This is about helping African businesses capture more value locally instead of exporting raw crops,” said Darren Lobo, Aaviskaar Capital Director, adding, “We want to see branded spices, spice mixes and extracts produced right here on the continent.”

In Kenya, the fund is targeting agribusinesses, logistics, and light manufacturing firms that are already profitable but need extra financing to scale. Similar opportunities are being pursued in Egypt and Nigeria.

Unlike traditional equity investments where companies give up shares, the fund prefers loans that are repaid within three to five years.

This makes it easier for family-owned and homegrown businesses to grow without losing control.

Experts say the move could transform Africa’s place in global trade, much like Vietnam, which built a world-leading cashew processing industry despite not being a major grower.

For farmers, the impact could be immediate, higher incomes, fairer prices, and more reliable markets for their produce. For workers, it means new jobs in factories and supply chains.

With Sh37 billion still to be deployed, East Africa and Kenya in particular stands to be a big winner as the fund locks in its next round of deals.