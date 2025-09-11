×
Why two, three-bedroom units offer sweeter deal for property investors

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 11, 2025
Aerial view of Hurlingham which is a mixed use of office blocks and apartments. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Despite one-bedroom apartments renting so well, Unity Homes Executive Director Jason Horsey struggles to understand why these units are not selling as fast.

For the projects his firm has done, he says two and three-bedroom homes happen to be the sweet spot. A one-bedroom unit goes for Sh6 million, two-bedroom units and three-bedroom units between Sh10 million to Sh12 million. A London townhouse whose asking price is Sh36 million.

