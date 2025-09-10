×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Youth ideas shine at national essay competition on renewable energy

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 10, 2025
Lean Energy Solutions Managing Director, Dinesh Tembhekar (left), and Finance Director, Leena Tembhekar (right), present the winner’s cheque and trophy to Alex Otieno of the University of Nairobi during the Lean Energy Essay Award Competition 2025. [Courtesy]

Lean Energy Solutions has launched its inaugural University essay award competition on renewable energy. It is aimed at aligning youth innovation with Kenya’s renewable energy agenda.

The initiative, which attracted 846 student submissions from universities across the country, culminated in an award ceremony at the Kenya School of Government last week that saw students bag various prizes.

The competition earlier saw university students invited to submit original, practical ideas that could accelerate Kenya’s transition to clean energy.

The scale of participation was hailed as a testament to the enthusiasm of young Kenyans, particularly Generation Z, to contribute meaningfully to the country’s energy future. Alex Otieno, a student at the University of Nairobi, took the top prize of Sh70,000, followed by Esther Awak of Mt Kenya University (Sh50,000) and Benedict Kioko from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Sh30,000).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Speaking during the event, Head of Programmes and Youth and Technical Advisor to the Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Kennedy Oduoyo described the competition as a vital platform for policy engagement. “This competition demonstrates that when given the right platform, our young people step forward with bold solutions capable of shaping policy and practice,” said Oduoyo.

“The Ministry remains committed to mentoring and supporting them as partners in advancing Kenya’s energy transition,“ he added.

 Founder and Managing Director of Lean Energy Solutions ‎‎Dinesh Tembhekar said the entries affirmed the depth of potential among Kenya’s youth. ‎“The brilliance and energy demonstrated by the 846 participants affirms that our next generation of innovators is ready to step forward,“ said Tembherkar.

Tembherkar said the transition to sustainability must be youth-driven and affirmed Learn Energies‘ commitment to championing platforms that bring young people’s ideas to life, adding that the competition marks the beginning of an annual tradition.

The award ceremony drew participation from government officials, academic leaders, and private sector stakeholders, with a shared focus on the urgent need to cultivate youth-led solutions to Kenya’s climate and energy challenges. The awards recognise academic excellence and position young people as critical actors in the renewable energy transition. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lean Energy Solutions Kenya’s Renewable Energy Renewable Energy Competition Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
.

Latest Stories

Matatu operators want boda boda riders tamed, fault CSs for silence
Matatu operators want boda boda riders tamed, fault CSs for silence
National
By Pkemoi Ngénoh
19 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
Kenya, Germany eye e-waste innovations at summit
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billionaires league: In spite of a frail economy, Ruto doesn't mind spending big dollar
By David Odongo 59 mins ago
Billionaires league: In spite of a frail economy, Ruto doesn't mind spending big dollar
Does Ruto feel for hustlers after meteoric rise to empire builder?
By Irene Githinji 59 mins ago
Does Ruto feel for hustlers after meteoric rise to empire builder?
REVEALED: Shock of universities with less than 100 students
By Lewis Nyaundi 59 mins ago
REVEALED: Shock of universities with less than 100 students
Broken promise: Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
By Hudson Gumbihi 59 mins ago
Broken promise: Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved