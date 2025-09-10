Turning passion into cash: Minting profits from city's dog business

He rose from earning Sh20 for the labour his dog did in the village to not less than Sh10,000 per hour each time his dog delivered the intended services. Moreover, he makes up to Sh150,000 for each dog he sells.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article