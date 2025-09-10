×
Turning passion into cash: Minting profits from city's dog business

By Noel Nabiswa | Sep. 10, 2025

Vincent Machuka Nyangau during a training session with one of his dogs in Utawala Airways.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

He rose from earning Sh20 for the labour his dog did in the village to not less than Sh10,000 per hour each time his dog delivered the intended services. Moreover, he makes up to Sh150,000 for each dog he sells.

.

.

