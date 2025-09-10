Lack of data holds back business tourism

Keepers at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary feed baby elephants with goat milk during feeding time.[Maryann Muganda,Standard]

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) tourism segment, stakeholders say, has been held back by a lack of data for decision-making and political instability.

This is despite the sector boasting slightly over $26 billion (Sh3.354 trillion ) buying power.

Tourism stakeholders at the Africa MICE Summit in Nairobi on Tuesday were challenged to tap into the power of business tourism, terming it the "silent industry" despite its robust contribution to economies.

Stakeholders from the Global South have been blamed for remaining silent when global decisions are made, as they do not record revenues, with the lack of this data leaving Africa out of the MICE global map.

“Our concern is that the combined buying power of individuals who work in this industry is $26 billion, yet there is no reflection on Africa,” Mulemwa Moongwa from the MPI Africa Club Project said.

“Africa does not have the data or the numbers to support a decision to change our status as a region. The truth is, we need the data.”

The MICE sector has been lauded for creating jobs and wealth across economies, but is said to have gone unnoticed for too long, even with an undeniable impact on economies.

In the wake of the Gen Z revolt in Kenya, the tourism sector temporarily slowed down, with tourists fearing for their safety.

Prideinn Hotels and Resorts Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said Africa still lags with regard to hosting association meetings, at just about 3 per cent.

“This simply tells us that Africa has huge potential. This summit is to deliberate on opportunities to grow our MICE share,” he said, adding that the segment has a huge impact on other economies.

Noorani said to attract growth within the MICE, political stability and security are of utmost importance, noting that security systems in Africa have improved greatly.

He said data shows that Kenya is ranked fourth in Africa in hosting association meetings.

In 2024, South Africa hosted 93 association meetings, followed by Rwanda with about 40 meetings. Morocco was third.

Group General Manager of Panari Hotel and Resorts Devendra Asher said Kenya has a lot of potential.

“Africa’s potential is not fully explored. That is why a lot of international tourists are interested in coming to Africa, even with political instability,” he said, noting other markets are saturated.