×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya, Germany eye e-waste innovations at summit

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Sep. 10, 2025

Kenya is set to host the first Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Innovation Summit from September 16–18, 2025, at Strathmore Business School, Nairobi.

The forum is part of the Kenyan-German GreenTech Innovation Programme on WEEE (2024–2025). It is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection under its Export Initiative Environmental Protection and implemented by AHK Services Eastern Africa Ltd.

The programme is designed to strengthen Kenya’s e-waste sector through research, knowledge-sharing, and innovation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The event will showcase informal sector models and lithium-ion battery reuse by Kenyan and German WEEE companies, as well as the announcement of the winners of the competition among recyclers in the use of a German recycling machine.

Kenya generates about 80,000 tonnes of WEEE annually, yet only two licensed facilities formally recycle a small fraction of this (around 240 and 135 tonnes per year each).

Most of the e-waste is managed by informal actors with limited equipment or disposed of without proper safeguards.

With the gazettment of the Extended Producer Responsibility regulations in November 2024, Kenya has become the first country in East Africa to make producers responsible for the full life cycle of their products, from creation to disposal. This is expected to expand take-back schemes, strengthen the role of Producer Responsibility Organisations, boost investment in recycling infrastructure.

For companies, it means stronger obligations, but also the chance to benefit from a rapidly growing circular economy sector, particularly in the field of electronic waste.

General Manager of AHK Services Eastern Africa Ltd Christian Engels said e-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in Kenya, and tackling it requires partnerships between private sector players and the State.

“Through our programme, we are linking German know-how and EPR experience with Kenyan innovation,“ said Engels.

Key speakers at the forum will include Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy Alexander Fierley, Nema Director Ayub Macharia, ICT Authority acting CEO Zilpher Owiti and Lea von Bressensdorf from Chambers for GreenTech among others. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Kenyan-German GreenTech Innovation Programme E-Waste Disposal E-Waste Recycling
.

Latest Stories

Matatu operators want boda boda riders tamed, fault CSs for silence
Matatu operators want boda boda riders tamed, fault CSs for silence
National
By Pkemoi Ngénoh
18 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
58 mins ago
Kenya, Germany eye e-waste innovations at summit
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billionaires league: In spite of a frail economy, Ruto doesn't mind spending big dollar
By David Odongo 58 mins ago
Billionaires league: In spite of a frail economy, Ruto doesn't mind spending big dollar
Does Ruto feel for hustlers after meteoric rise to empire builder?
By Irene Githinji 58 mins ago
Does Ruto feel for hustlers after meteoric rise to empire builder?
REVEALED: Shock of universities with less than 100 students
By Lewis Nyaundi 58 mins ago
REVEALED: Shock of universities with less than 100 students
Broken promise: Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
By Hudson Gumbihi 58 mins ago
Broken promise: Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved