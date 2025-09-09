Pending bills could double Kenya's budget deficit under new system

Kenya is staring at a double-digit budget deficit as the government plans to include pending bills and other liabilities in the budgeting process in line with the accrual accounting system.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article