12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch

CBK report shows 11 banks are operating with core capital below the new Sh3 billion threshold as of June 2025. [File, Standard]

Up to a dozen Kenyan banks face mergers, acquisitions or collapse unless they raise a collective Sh19.8 billion in capital by year-end, a new report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has indicated.

The warning, outlined in the CBK’s latest Financial Sector Stability Report, marks the most significant threat to the country’s banking industry since the failures of Imperial Bank and Chase Bank in 2015-2016.