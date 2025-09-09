12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch

Up to a dozen Kenyan banks face mergers, acquisitions or collapse unless they raise a collective Sh19.8 billion in capital by year-end, a new report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has indicated.
The warning, outlined in the CBK’s latest Financial Sector Stability Report, marks the most significant threat to the country’s banking industry since the failures of Imperial Bank and Chase Bank in 2015-2016.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article