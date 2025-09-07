×
The Standard

Inside Ruto's new Sh206b JKIA upgrade plan after Adani deal flop

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 7, 2025
A section of JKIA's Terminal 1C in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration is charting a high-stakes course to secure $1.63 billion (Sh206 billion) from international development lenders to overhaul the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The detailed confidential plan, according to a government briefing document seen by The Standard from the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, outlines a pivot to bilateral and multilateral financiers after the collapse of a high-profile deal with India’s Adani Group.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone
.

Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone
.

