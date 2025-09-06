Pwani Oil unveils lotion range as it eyes personal care

Pwani Oil Commercial Director -Rajul Malde during the launch of Sawa lotion on September 5,2025 .[Benard Orwongo, Standard

Pwani Oil Products, a leading manufacturer of edible oils and soaps in Kenya, has unveiled its new range of Sawa lotions.

The move, it said, represents a significant step in the company’s commitment to innovation and product diversification.

This bold initiative follows a strategic investment of USD 4.5 million (Sh583 million) into its personal care product line, underscoring Pwani Oil's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Kenyan consumers.

The investment, according to Rajul Malde, commercial director of Pwani Oil Products Ltd, has primarily focused on research and development, as well as establishing a state-of-the-art enclosed production facility.

This facility, he said, operates under controlled air pressure, humidity, and temperature, ensuring that all the company's products are produced in a bacteria-free environment.

Pwani Oil’s commitment to quality is further reinforced by its ISO 22716 certification, which he said provided guidelines for good manufacturing practices and compliance with SEDEX standards, positioning Sawa Lotions as a trusted choice for quality-conscious consumers.

He said the Sawa Lotion come to answer consumer needs that they have been doing research on over the last 24 months.

Malde said the journey of creating the Sawa brand in the extension of personal care from the original soap that was launched back in 2008 to today has led to the Sawa hand wash, Sawa body wash, Sawa milking jelly and then the Sawa petroleum jelly and now the Sawa Lotion.

Lotions mark a pivotal moment for Pwani Oil as we mark during the launch of the lotions at Argyle Hotel in Nairobi on Friday morning.

He added: “We recognise the growing demand for quality personal care products in Kenya, and our market research indicates that the lotion category alone is currently valued at Sh8 billion, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 16 per cent. We are excited to contribute to this thriving market and project that it will reach Sh20 billion by 2030.”

The lotions come in four unique variants, namely Sawa Glycerin, Sweet Almond Oil Body Lotion, Sawa Cocoa Butter Body Lotion, Sawa Men Cool Burst Lotion and Sawa Men Cool Burst Lotion.

“Furthermore, we recognise that the Generation Z demographic will increasingly dominate the market, making up 60 to 65 per cent of consumers moving forward. We are excited to be at the forefront of this burgeoning industry and to meet their unique needs,” he said.

Sawa Lotions are meticulously formulated to cater to the diverse needs of the Kenyan consumer, blending high-quality ingredients with innovative technology.

Each product promises exceptional hydration, moisturisation nourishment, with clinical tests showing that they provide lasting moisture for up to 72 hours, while prioritising skin safety through various rigorous manufacturing processes.

Pwani Oil’s diversification into personal care is a vital component of its overall business strategy, aimed at strengthening its market presence and responding to the increasing demand for holistic personal care solutions from the emerging Gen Z demographic.

With its established brand reputation and a robust distribution network, Pwani Oil aims to position Sawa Lotions as a top choice in the competitive personal care market.

“We are not just launching a product; we are creating a new category that combines our heritage of quality with modern consumer expectations. Our commitment to sustainability, safety, and innovation will be at the forefront of the Sawa brand,” said Malde.

Other Pwani Oil personal care products include Detrex bathing soap, Sawa family bath soap, Diva beauty soap and Afrisense.

The Sawa Lotion range will be available in leading retail outlets across Kenya, making it accessible to consumers seeking quality personal care solutions.

The second advantage, apart from hydration andmoisturisationn nourishment of Sawa lotion, he sa, id is that all the products in the market to, day in terms of competitor br,ands have a top lid, and for you to discharge lotion, you have to turn it around 180 degrees for the bottle and then squeeze the bottle, and therefore the issue becomes portion control.

“With portion control comes the challenge of over-removing or under-removing the product, and then that leads to another challenge of wanting to open the whole lid and then wanting to remove or put back some of that lotion," said Malde.

He added: "We, however, found a solution in that by providing the cap that you don't need to turn the bottle 180 degrees but 90 degrees and by that we remove the factor of gravity and therefore your pressure from the hand is sufficient to control your flow into your hand for the lotion. Portion control then solves the problem of over- or orunderspurringg from a lotion bottle,” said Malde.

Malde said the third important change they made is the consistency, viscosity and texture of the lotion itself.

He said the texture is fantastic, and the moment you apply it, it doesn't give you the oiliness or the whiteness, and it's easy to appl,y and it gets absorbed very quickly because of the 72-hour hydration ingredients.

"Therefore, you feel the hydration but you don't feel the stickiness or the oiliness on the skin,” he added.

On price, he said it is at parwitho the key competitors in the same category and is not looking at a premium or high price product.

“We want our consumers to try it, feel it enjoy it without spending too much more than their existing brand,” said Malde.

He said they believe that in the next 18 months to 24 months, they will get up to levels of about 15 to 20 per cent market shar and become a significant force in the personal care and, in particula,r skin care part of the Kenyan market.

Malde said soon under Sawa space will be enterinn the face and body creams, body oils, face masks and so on.