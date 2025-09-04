×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenyan firm sues Tanzania at regional court in tax row

By Macharia Kamau | Sep. 4, 2025
Safety matches maker Match Masters argues that some provisions of Tanzania’s Finance Act, 2025 are discriminatory and in breach of the East African Community Charter. [Courtesy] 

Safety matches maker Match Masters has filed a case against Tanzania at the East Africa Court of Justice seeking to quash provisions in the Finance Act, 2025, imposing a higher excise duty on goods supplied by East African Community (EAC) member states. 

The company, which manufactures Kifaru safety matches, noted that some provisions of Tanzania’s Finance Act, 2025 are discriminatory and in breach of the East African Community Charter. 

Match Masters, which also makes Kasuku; Tinga; and Paka safety match brands sold in Tanzanians, said the the import duty imposed by the Tanzanian government of TSh400 (Sh21) per kilo on imported matches, has increased the price of its products overnight by TSh2,000 (Sh103) per carton of 1,000 match boxes, making them significantly less affordable for the Tanzanian public. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“For 23 years, we have supplied high-quality and affordable matches to the people of Tanzania, and we are deeply saddened and shocked that this might come to an end because of a discriminatory levy that has been imposed for unclear reasons,” said Match Masters Managing Director Kushal Shah.

In the Finance Act, Tanzania increased the import duty on matches by TSh400 per kilo. Additionally, it increased duty on some imported items by 10 per cent as it seeks to support local businesses.

These are also in addition to the recently gazetted Business Licensing (Prohibition of Business Activities for Non-Citizens) Order, 2025, which prohibits non-Tanzanian citizens from trading in 15 services, including the operation and ownership of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

While Tanzania said this would promote local industries, Kenyans see it as a move by Tanzania to block an influx of Kenyan-manufactured goods, as well as the setting up of small businesses by Kenyans in the country.

The Trade and Industry Ministry recently complained to Tanzania, noting that “the measures taken by Tanzania are substantive and undermine the core objective of regional economic integration under the Common Market Protocol (CMP).”

It added that the common market protocol “specifically allows EAC nationals to establish and operate businesses, not to treat EAC nationals less favourably than their own nationals.

Kenya requests that these restrictions be removed and that Tanzania reverts to measures provided for in the EAC protocol.

Shah said by exempting Tanzanian-manufactured matches while subjecting Kenyan-manufactured safety matches to the excise duty, the new levy has created a disguised customs barrier. 

The EAC treaty prohibits new fiscal barriers on intra-community trade and forbids discriminatory measures against goods from partner states. 

“Tanzania has therefore broken its commitment as outlined in the charter, and it is within the jurisdiction of the EACJ to ensure that an injunction is put in place to stop this levy from being applied to Kenyan and other EAC member states’ goods,” said Shah. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Match Masters East Africa Court of Justice Tanzania’s Finance Act, 2025 EAC Treaty
.

Latest Stories

Hope restored for needy learners at Belgut Starehe Centers
Hope restored for needy learners at Belgut Starehe Centers
Rift Valley
By Nikko Tanui
36 mins ago
Apostle Joshua Selman, Nathaniel Bassey light up Uhuru Park at Rhema Feast 2025
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
1 hr ago
After 40 years, Bondeni finally reaches milestone surgery
Rift Valley
By Ruth Magak
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Parents risk losing homes as Aga Khan pursues Sh21m medical debt
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Parents risk losing homes as Aga Khan pursues Sh21m medical debt
Uproar after newly promoted teachers are transferred
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Uproar after newly promoted teachers are transferred
Sh400m fraud case: Tycoon's nephew ordered to appear in court 'on crutches or ICU bed'
By Joackim Bwana 5 hrs ago
Sh400m fraud case: Tycoon's nephew ordered to appear in court 'on crutches or ICU bed'
Support push for dissolution of Sakaja regime, lobby now asks city voters
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 5 hrs ago
Support push for dissolution of Sakaja regime, lobby now asks city voters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved