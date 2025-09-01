Kenya, Malaysia mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025. (PHOTO / AFP)

Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day celebrations at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on Sunday also doubled as a moment of reflection for the six-decade relationship between Kenya and Malaysia. Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1965, the two nations have built a partnership spanning trade, education, culture, and global cooperation.

That relationship is set to take a significant step forward later this year when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim makes his first official visit to Kenya in November. His trip will be part of a broader Sub-Saharan Africa tour that includes Ethiopia and South Africa. It will also mark only the second visit to Kenya by a Malaysian head of government since Prime Minister Abdullah bin Ahmad Badawi’s trip in 2007, underlining Malaysia’s renewed interest in Africa.

One of the central pillars of current cooperation is an ambitious housing partnership. The Kenya Kwanza administration has set a target of building 200,000 affordable housing units, and Malaysia’s expertise in large-scale construction is expected to play a major role.

Discussions held in May between Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Malaysia’s Housing Minister Nga Kor Ming laid the foundation for this collaboration, which is being supported by Kenya’s housing levy. Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Nairobi, Ruzaimi Mohamad, has described the initiative as a “perfect fit” that combines Kenya’s available land with Malaysia’s construction know-how.

Trade remains another cornerstone of bilateral ties. During Prime Minister Ibrahim’s visit, high-level roundtable meetings with business leaders are expected to chart new opportunities for commercial cooperation. Both governments have expressed commitment to deepening trade and investment ties, pointing to the mutual benefits of stronger economic engagement.

Beyond trade and housing, education continues to be a vital link. Malaysia’s established international education sector has attracted Kenyan students for decades, particularly in fields such as marine engineering, medicine, ICT, and business studies. This educational exchange reflects a shared commitment to capacity building and human resource development.

Cultural diplomacy has also helped sustain ties. The Malaysian High Commission in Nairobi regularly facilitates cultural programmes, including musical exchanges such as performances by the Daystar University choir. Malaysia also hosts the annual ASEAN Day celebration, which highlights East Asian cultural traditions while providing a platform to appreciate Kenya’s diverse heritage.

Tourism is another area of growing collaboration, with both nations offering unique attractions that could be marketed jointly. Malaysia boasts natural wonders such as Mount Kinabalu, the world’s third-highest peak, and Sipadan Island, one of the world’s top diving destinations. Kenya, meanwhile, continues to draw global attention with the annual wildebeest migration and archaeological sites that underscore its reputation as the cradle of mankind.

The relationship between the two countries also extends to the global stage. Both are active members of the Commonwealth and frequently cooperate on multilateral platforms. Malaysia’s election earlier this year as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly’s third session — headquartered in Nairobi — places it in a prominent role in shaping global urbanisation policies through 2027. At the same time, Malaysia will chair ASEAN in 2025, strengthening its influence in Southeast Asia while providing another point of connection for Kenya.

As both nations continue to grow and evolve, their 60-year partnership serves as a testament to the enduring power of diplomatic cooperation and shared vision for the future.