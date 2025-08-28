Somaliland gets its first international five-star hotel

Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa. [Courtesy/Sarovar Hotels]

Sarovar Hotels, the Indian hospitality giant that operates Nairobi’s landmark Heron Hotel, has moved to deepen its regional footprint with the launch of the Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa.

The new property marks a major milestone as the first internationally branded five-star hotel to open in Somaliland.

The launch signals a new wave of expansion for the hospitality group in Kenya and East Africa, which are increasingly attracting global investment due to their burgeoning travel and business sectors.

In a statement, Ajay Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels, emphasised the region’s importance. "East Africa represents a key growth frontier for luxury hospitality," Bakaya said.

"Our investment in Somaliland's first international five-star property demonstrates our commitment to develop high-potential emerging markets and expand our footprint across the region."

The new 134-room hotel, developed in partnership with local businessman Abdikarim Mohammed Eid, is poised to meet the growing demand from both business and leisure travellers.

The property is designed to be Sharia-compliant and features multiple dining options, a spa, a swimming pool, and conference facilities for up to 800 guests, making it a key player in Hargeisa’s events and business tourism landscape.

In a statement, Mohammed spoke to the personal significance of the project, which he said was born from a simple idea on a hilltop overlooking the city.

"That vision has now become reality through our partnership with one of India's most experienced hotel operators," Mohammed recalled.

Somaliland officials hailed the project as a critical economic driver. “This development fundamentally advances our tourism infrastructure and generates valuable local employment," said President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi of Somaliland.

Investment Minister Said Mohammed Burale added that the hotel “sends a strong signal to international investors about the opportunities in Somaliland’s growing economy."

Sarovar Hotels, a part of the global hospitality giant Group Du Louvre, which manages a portfolio of 1,700 hotels in 60 countries, is among the most diverse hospitality management companies operating in the region.

The group now manages over 140 hotels across 85 destinations, reinforcing its position as a major player in East Africa’s luxury hospitality sector.