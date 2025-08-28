×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Somaliland gets its first international five-star hotel

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 28, 2025
 Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa. [Courtesy/Sarovar Hotels]

Sarovar Hotels, the Indian hospitality giant that operates Nairobi’s landmark Heron Hotel, has moved to deepen its regional footprint with the launch of the Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa.

The new property marks a major milestone as the first internationally branded five-star hotel to open in Somaliland.

The launch signals a new wave of expansion for the hospitality group in Kenya and East Africa, which are increasingly attracting global investment due to their burgeoning travel and business sectors.

In a statement, Ajay Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels, emphasised the region’s importance. "East Africa represents a key growth frontier for luxury hospitality," Bakaya said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Our investment in Somaliland's first international five-star property demonstrates our commitment to develop high-potential emerging markets and expand our footprint across the region."

The new 134-room hotel, developed in partnership with local businessman Abdikarim Mohammed Eid, is poised to meet the growing demand from both business and leisure travellers.

The property is designed to be Sharia-compliant and features multiple dining options, a spa, a swimming pool, and conference facilities for up to 800 guests, making it a key player in Hargeisa’s events and business tourism landscape.

 In a statement, Mohammed spoke to the personal significance of the project, which he said was born from a simple idea on a hilltop overlooking the city.

"That vision has now become reality through our partnership with one of India's most experienced hotel operators," Mohammed recalled.

Somaliland officials hailed the project as a critical economic driver. “This development fundamentally advances our tourism infrastructure and generates valuable local employment," said President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi of Somaliland.

Investment Minister Said Mohammed Burale added that the hotel “sends a strong signal to international investors about the opportunities in Somaliland’s growing economy."

Sarovar Hotels, a part of the global hospitality giant Group Du Louvre, which manages a portfolio of 1,700 hotels in 60 countries, is among the most diverse hospitality management companies operating in the region.

The group now manages over 140 hotels across 85 destinations, reinforcing its position as a major player in East Africa’s luxury hospitality sector.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sarovar Hotels Five-Star Hotel Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa Ajay Bakaya
.

Latest Stories

Democracy has failed; consider turning Kenya into a monarchy
Democracy has failed; consider turning Kenya into a monarchy
Opinion
By Gilbert Muyumbu
1 hr ago
No more hidden fees as CBK moves to enforce new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Petroleum workers move to court to stop KPC sale
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Duale: Ruto's man with a knack for stoking storms in plum dockets
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Duale: Ruto's man with a knack for stoking storms in plum dockets
Calls mount on CS Duale to resign over SHA scam
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Calls mount on CS Duale to resign over SHA scam
Kenya marks 15 years of supreme law amid gender parity challenge
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Kenya marks 15 years of supreme law amid gender parity challenge
Kahariri, Duale sued afresh over KDF deployment
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Kahariri, Duale sued afresh over KDF deployment
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved