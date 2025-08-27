Farmers earn Sh638 million from coffee auction

Farmers sort out coffee berries. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) netted Sh638.8 million after the sale of 9,886 bags of coffee, as the stakeholders celebrated the high prices.

The report from the NCE indicated that coffee sourced from the cooperatives and estates brokered by Alliance Berries Limited, CEBBA, and New KPCU fetched high prices in the weekly markets.

The market, however, fetched slightly less than the previous Sh649.4 million after the sale of 10,850 bags of coffee.

According to the report, cooperatives that achieved the highest prices in the market were Kiangua Farmers Cooperative (Meru Central) of Sh63,418 per bag of the grade AA, Kapsaos Teretmo Sh63,289( Uasin Gishu), and Kiairia coffee factory (Kiambu) Sh62,255, for the coffee marketed by CEBBA and Alliance Berries Limited.

The report by the NCE Acting CEO Symon Mburia, stated that in the weekly sale, the nine coffee brokers presented 617 bags of grade AA, 3,589 bags of AB, Grade C 2,862 bags.

“In the week the coffee brokers presented to the buyers 615,107 kgs at the auction,” read part of the report.

In the coffee brokers category, the report, Alliance Berries presented 3,742 bags that fetched Sh245.8 million, New KPCU 1,949bags (Sh126.3 million), CEBBA 627 bags (Sh40.3 million), Kiambu 111 bag (Sh5.8 million, Kinya 511 bags (Sh31.2 million), Kipkelion 877 bags (Sh55.2 million), Meru 833 bags (Sh55.3 million, Minnesota 684 bags (Sh 44.9 million, and United Eastern 552 bags (Sh35.2 million).

In the dealers category, 14 buyers participated, led by C Dorman bought 2,469 bags for Sh 166 million, Ibero Kenya 2,448 bags for Sh158.8 million, Kenyacof 2,114 bags (Sh137.7 million), Louis Dreyfus 1,307 bags (Sh74.6 million), among others.

Gatagua Farmers Cooperative Chairman Harrison Chege, said the performance at the auction this week was celebrated by the farmers across the country.

“The price at the market was encouraging with hopes the same will continue until the coffee year comes to an end on September 30,” said Chege.