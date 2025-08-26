×
Kenya Airways swings to pretax loss in first half-year results

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 26, 2025
A KQ Boeing Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.[ Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Airways has posted a pretax loss in the first half of the year, reversing the profit it recorded in the same period in 2024, as revenues and passenger numbers fell due to aircraft maintenance disruptions.

The national carrier reported a pretax loss of Sh12.17 billion for the six months to June, compared with a profit of Sh513 million last year. 

Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said that one of three aircraft grounded for maintenance resumed service in July, and the airline aims to have its full fleet operational by next year.

The profit recorded in the first half of 2024 was the airline’s first in more than a decade.

Operating results also deteriorated, with a loss of Sh6.23 billion compared to a profit of Sh1.3 billion in the first half of 2024. 

KQ's revenue fell to Sh74.5 billion, down from Sh91.5 billion last year.

