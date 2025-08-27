Incubation hubs and AI guidelines now a must for digital lenders

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during a stakeholders meeting with players in the digital finance space on compliance and regulations. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is mulling a sandbox where digital credit providers (DCPs) can host new technologies. This comes amid the rollout of new guidelines on how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied for lenders.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait said her office has already benchmarked with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) on how the sandbox will operate.