Safaricom expands role as enterprise technology partner

Franklin Okata Ag. Chief Enterprise Officer Safaricom speaking during Safaricom business media Immersion.[Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Safaricom PLC has reaffirmed its position as a trusted technology partner for businesses of all sizes since marking 16 years of supporting enterprises in Kenya.

The company, which began by offering basic connectivity, has evolved into a provider of integrated solutions ranging from voice, data and SMS to cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), and high-speed internet for business.

This week, Safaricom hosted a media forum in Nairobi to showcase how its digital solutions are enabling growth, resilience, and efficiency across Kenya’s enterprise ecosystem.

The event brought together journalists and media stakeholders for a first-hand experience of the company’s innovations and their impact on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large corporations.

Frankline Okata, Safaricom’s Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer, underlined the transformative role of technology in business growth and highlighted the media’s role in amplifying this progress.

“At Safaricom, we believe that access to the right digital tools can level the playing field for MSMEs, helping them compete, scale, and thrive,” Okata said.

“Our goal is to remove barriers, such as limited capital and restricted digital reach, through locally relevant, easy-to-deploy, and cost-effective digital solutions.”

Okata explained that Safaricom segments its customers into four groups, micro, small, medium, and large enterprises; to better tailor-made the solutions. Micro enterprises, often single-person startups or small teams, rely on connectivity to link with suppliers and customers.

Small businesses, typically employing between 10 and 49 people, require digital payment tools, data connectivity, and operational support to manage growth. Medium enterprises face more complex needs, including cybersecurity, data hosting, and branch connectivity. Large corporations, meanwhile, benefit from transformative platforms such as M-Pesa integrations, cloud solutions, and advanced IoT applications.

“These solutions may appear simple, but they transform businesses,” said Okata, citing examples such as how M-Pesa revolutionised banking and utility payments by eliminating the need for physical branches.

“From connecting, protecting, enabling, and ultimately transforming enterprises, Safaricom Business ensures that companies of all sizes are equipped for the digital age.”

The event also highlighted Safaricom’s “Grow with Safaricom Business” initiative, a quarterly program designed to bring together businesses for networking, training, and knowledge-sharing. The initiative has reached entrepreneurs across the country, with recent forums held in Kisumu and other regional hubs.

Reflecting on Safaricom’s journey, Okata noted the company’s new commitment to “power progress” by equipping enterprises with disruptive financial and technological tools.

He emphasised that the democratisation of technology has allowed businesses from small photography startups to established retailers to scale up rapidly in ways that were unimaginable a decade ago.