×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Digital lenders accuse Central Bank of overstepping mandate

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 23, 2025
Kevin Mutiso, Chairman of the Digital Financial Services Associations of Kenya during at the event in Nairobi. [FILE/Standard]

Digital lenders in Kenya, under the Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya (DFSAK), have accused the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) of overstepping its authority by regulating their customer data management.

They argue that overlapping mandates from CBK, the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) create operational challenges, forcing lenders to allocate significant resources to comply with conflicting regulatory requirements.

The lack of clarity on which regulator handles specific complaints further confuses consumers and lenders alike.

DFSAK Chairperson Kevin Mutiso said on Thursday, members are concerned about some regulators, including CBK, overreaching their mandate.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We worry about regulatory overreach by CBK. They also seem to want to regulate the data aspect of our business,” he was speaking in Nairobi during a stakeholder meeting also graced by the Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.

Even as Mutiso noted a re-emergence of rogue players, he said there is a need for a framework to guide how and to whom complaints should be channelled for proper redress.

“The challenge the consumer has is to whom they go if they have a complaint. The process is not clear. How do you manage those elements?” he posed.

“You will find more often than not, there is an intersection of data protection complaints that would be channelled to CAK. Again, CBK, being the primary regulator, is also limited. That multiplicity creates operational challenges,” added Kennedy Osore, head of public affairs at Tala.

According to the Data Commissioner, Kassait, her office has received 5,284 complaints since 2021.

These complaints revolve around unlawful access to contacts and personal data on customers’ phones, processing of third-party personal data, lack of transparency on how the data is collected and stored, and the lack of consent before data is collected.

There have been 39 determinations, 22 enforcement notices, 27 compensations and eight penalty notices. Kassait said the ODPC works closely with other regulators, such as CBK. She confirmed that her office has been forced, in some cases, to write to CBK seeking deregistration of some lenders not willing to address the issues raised.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Digital Lenders CBK on Digital Lenders Competition Authority of Kenya Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans win big as East Africa school games end
Kenyans win big as East Africa school games end
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
35 mins ago
Musingu wins silver as Ugandans triumph
Basketball
By Washington Onyango
46 mins ago
Eldoret man denies grabbing land belonging to former ICC suspect's wife
County
By Stephen Rutto
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why EACC is after four governors
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Benard Lusigi 5 hrs ago
Why EACC is after four governors
Unspoken truths laid bare as hard questions on corruption intensify
By Patrick Muinde 5 hrs ago
Unspoken truths laid bare as hard questions on corruption intensify
Duale's war drums: CS sparks storm with tribal, 2027 outbursts
By Special Correspondent 5 hrs ago
Duale's war drums: CS sparks storm with tribal, 2027 outbursts
Long'uro: The trunkless elephant eaten by hyenas but refusing to give up
By Maryann Muganda 5 hrs ago
Long'uro: The trunkless elephant eaten by hyenas but refusing to give up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved