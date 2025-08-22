Kenya targets funds from Japan through Samurai Bond issuance

Kenya will raise funds from Japanese capital markets through issuing a Samurai Bond. The revelation emerged at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) 2025 summit in Yokohama, Japan.
The move reflects President William Ruto’s — who is attending the conference — broader policy of diversifying financing options for national development, shifting away from traditional donor dependency.
