Kenya targets funds from Japan through Samurai Bond issuance

President William Ruto (right), Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye (centre) and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan, on August 21, 2025. [PCS]

Kenya will raise funds from Japanese capital markets through issuing a Samurai Bond. The revelation emerged at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) 2025 summit in Yokohama, Japan.

The move reflects President William Ruto’s — who is attending the conference — broader policy of diversifying financing options for national development, shifting away from traditional donor dependency.