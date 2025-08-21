×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New EV cover shields drivers from high repair, battery costs

By David Njaaga | Aug. 21, 2025

From left: Hilda Njeru, director of legal and company secretary, Britam Holdings Plc, and James Mbithi, CEO and principal officer, Britam General Insurance, at the launch of Britam’s electric vehicle insurance cover. [ David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya’s shift toward electric vehicles is picking up speed, and insurers are stepping in to keep drivers covered.

New policies aim to tackle the risks that have long slowed adoption, from costly batteries to limited charging infrastructure.

Britam General Insurance has launched an electric vehicle (EV) insurance cover in Kenya, designed to support the country’s growing shift to green mobility.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The product, tailored for both fully electric and hybrid vehicles, positions Britam as a key player in accelerating Kenya’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s draft National e-Mobility Policy, the government aims for EVs to constitute 5 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2025, a sign of rising interest in cleaner transport.

 Britam’s new cover directly responds to this agenda and the unique challenges faced by EV owners.

One of the cover’s standout features is the Battery Protect Cover Extension, which safeguards the most valuable component of an EV, the battery and electric motor system.

Other benefits include coverage for personal charging equipment and an out-of-charge recovery service, which tows stranded vehicles to the nearest charging station.

“This EV insurance cover shows how Britam innovates to meet evolving customer needs while supporting sustainable transport,” said James Mbithi, CEO and principal officer, Britam General Insurance.

 “By providing tailored EV insurance, we are contributing to a low-carbon future while helping the market scale responsibly,” he added.

Beyond EV-specific risks, the cover offers comprehensive protection against accidental damage, theft, fire, flooding and malicious damage, along with benefits such as political violence and terrorism cover, courtesy vehicles, road rescue and excess protection under Britam’s standard motor insurance terms.

Premiums are designed to stay affordable with the flexibility of lump-sum payments or monthly instalments. The cover also extends to privately used electric motorcycles.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Electric Vehicle Insurance EV Battery Protection Hybrid Vehicle Insurance Sustainable Transport Solutions
.

Latest Stories

Ruto calls for enhanced Intra-Africa trade to combat extreme poverty
Ruto calls for enhanced Intra-Africa trade to combat extreme poverty
Business
By Steve Mkawale
24 mins ago
Report: Over half a million Kenyans acquired passports in the last three years
National
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
1 hr ago
East Africans show they don't want to lose own tournament
Football
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Thorn in the flesh: Why Gachagua has become Ruto's loudest foe
By Ndung’u Gachane 11 hrs ago
Thorn in the flesh: Why Gachagua has become Ruto's loudest foe
How Hussein died while begging his insurance to pay up for treatment
By Francis Ontomwa 11 hrs ago
How Hussein died while begging his insurance to pay up for treatment
Murugara dares Ruto to name MPs in Sh10m bribery allegations
By Brian Otieno 1 day ago
Murugara dares Ruto to name MPs in Sh10m bribery allegations
Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
By Francis Ontomwa 1 day ago
Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved