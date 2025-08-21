New EV cover shields drivers from high repair, battery costs

From left: Hilda Njeru, director of legal and company secretary, Britam Holdings Plc, and James Mbithi, CEO and principal officer, Britam General Insurance, at the launch of Britam’s electric vehicle insurance cover. [ David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya’s shift toward electric vehicles is picking up speed, and insurers are stepping in to keep drivers covered.

New policies aim to tackle the risks that have long slowed adoption, from costly batteries to limited charging infrastructure.

Britam General Insurance has launched an electric vehicle (EV) insurance cover in Kenya, designed to support the country’s growing shift to green mobility.

The product, tailored for both fully electric and hybrid vehicles, positions Britam as a key player in accelerating Kenya’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s draft National e-Mobility Policy, the government aims for EVs to constitute 5 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2025, a sign of rising interest in cleaner transport.

Britam’s new cover directly responds to this agenda and the unique challenges faced by EV owners.

One of the cover’s standout features is the Battery Protect Cover Extension, which safeguards the most valuable component of an EV, the battery and electric motor system.

Other benefits include coverage for personal charging equipment and an out-of-charge recovery service, which tows stranded vehicles to the nearest charging station.

“This EV insurance cover shows how Britam innovates to meet evolving customer needs while supporting sustainable transport,” said James Mbithi, CEO and principal officer, Britam General Insurance.

“By providing tailored EV insurance, we are contributing to a low-carbon future while helping the market scale responsibly,” he added.

Beyond EV-specific risks, the cover offers comprehensive protection against accidental damage, theft, fire, flooding and malicious damage, along with benefits such as political violence and terrorism cover, courtesy vehicles, road rescue and excess protection under Britam’s standard motor insurance terms.

Premiums are designed to stay affordable with the flexibility of lump-sum payments or monthly instalments. The cover also extends to privately used electric motorcycles.