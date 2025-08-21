Tokyo TICAD meet a golden opportunity for Kenya's maritime sector

On Monday this week, President Ruto departed Nairobi for Japan to attend the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), a platform that has shaped Africa’s development agenda since 1993.

This summit, co-hosted by Japan, the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank, and the African Union Commission, is a critical opportunity for Kenya to deepen its longstanding partnership with Japan, which has invested over Sh600 billion in the country, making Kenya the largest recipient of Japanese aid in Africa.

Beyond the high-level bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Ruto’s visit holds immense significance for Kenya’s maritime sector, blue economy, and maritime education and training.

These areas are pivotal to unlocking Kenya’s economic potential and positioning it as a regional hub for trade and innovation.

TICAD 9, set for August 20-22, 2025, is themed around co-creating innovative solutions for the economy, society, and peace.

For Kenya, the summit offers a strategic platform to advance its maritime ambitions, particularly through discussions on flagship infrastructure projects like the Mombasa Port expansion and the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The Mombasa Port, a gateway to East Africa, handles over 30 million tonnes of cargo annually and serves as a critical node for trade in the region.

Japan’s support for its expansion, alongside the Mombasa Port Area Road Development, promises to enhance port efficiency, reduce congestion, and improve connectivity to hinterland markets.

These improvements are vital for Kenya’s maritime sector, which contributes significantly to the country’s GDP through trade facilitation.

By securing further Japanese investment and technical expertise, Ruto can ensure that Mombasa becomes a competitive global port, rivalling others like Durban or Djibouti.

The Dongo Kundu SEZ, another focal point of TICAD 9 discussions, is a game-changer for Kenya’s maritime sector.

Located near Mombasa, this zone is designed to attract industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and agro-processing, leveraging its proximity to the port.

Japan’s expertise in developing special economic zones, as seen in its own industrial hubs, could provide Kenya with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

The SEZ is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost export-led growth, aligning with Ruto’s push for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a driver of inclusive growth.

By emphasising the removal of trade barriers at TICAD 9, Ruto can position Kenya as Japan’s gateway to Africa’s 1.4 billion-strong market, with the maritime sector as the linchpin.

Equally critical is the blue economy, which encompasses sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and environmental conservation.

Kenya’s 600-kilometre coastline and vast exclusive economic zone in the Indian Ocean hold untapped potential in fisheries, aquaculture, marine tourism, and renewable energy.

Japan, a global leader in marine technology and sustainable fisheries, is an ideal partner to help Kenya harness this potential.

At TICAD 9, Ruto is expected to advocate for partnerships that bring Japanese innovation to Kenya’s blue economy, such as advanced fishing techniques, offshore wind energy, and marine biotechnology.

For instance, Japan’s support for reforestation and irrigation in Kenya could extend to mangrove restoration and coastal ecosystem management, which are vital for sustaining fisheries and combating climate change.

These initiatives would not only boost Kenya’s GDP but also create sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities, particularly in regions like Lamu and Kwale.

Maritime education and training, another key agenda item, is essential for equipping Kenya’s youth with the skills needed to drive the maritime sector and blue economy.

The Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa, established with Japanese support, is a testament to this partnership.

At TICAD 9, Ruto is poised to push for expanded educational exchanges in science, technology, and innovation, focusing on maritime disciplines.

Training programs in shipbuilding, port management, and marine engineering could empower Kenyan youth to meet global standards, reducing reliance on foreign expertise.

Japan’s advanced maritime training institutions, such as the Japan Coast Guard Academy, could serve as models for curriculum development.

By fostering skilled talent, Kenya can position itself as a regional hub for maritime expertise, attracting investment and enhancing its competitiveness in global shipping and logistics.

However, the success of Ruto’s TICAD 9 agenda hinges on addressing challenges at home.

Corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies have historically delayed infrastructure projects like the Mombasa Port expansion. Ruto must assure Japanese investors of transparent governance and a conducive business environment.

Additionally, the blue economy’s potential remains underexploited due to inadequate policy frameworks and limited access to technology for coastal communities.

Strengthening public-private partnerships and streamlining regulations will be critical to translating TICAD 9 commitments into tangible outcomes. On maritime education, Kenya must scale up institutions like Bandari Maritime Academy to accommodate more students and align curricula with industry needs.

Ruto’s bilateral talks with Prime Minister Ishiba offer a chance to cement these priorities.

Japan’s interest in Africa is driven by its need for new markets and resources, and Kenya’s strategic location and stable governance make it an attractive partner.

By leveraging TICAD 9, Ruto can secure not just funding but also knowledge transfer and technology sharing, which are crucial for long-term growth.

His keynote speech at the summit, as noted by sources, will likely emphasise African integration and connectivity, with Kenya’s maritime sector as a cornerstone for linking the continent to global markets.

In conclusion, President Ruto’s participation in TICAD 9 is a defining moment for Kenya’s maritime sector, blue economy, and maritime education.

The summit offers a platform to secure transformative investments and partnerships that could elevate Mombasa Port, the Dongo Kundu SEZ, and coastal industries into engines of economic growth.

By aligning these efforts with the AfCFTA and global sustainability goals, Ruto can position Kenya as a leader in Africa’s blue economy.

However, success depends on translating commitments into action through robust governance and inclusive policies.

As Ruto engages with global leaders in Yokohama, the world will be watching to see if Kenya can harness its maritime potential to drive sustainable prosperity.

The author is a policy analyst specialising in maritime governance and blue economy development