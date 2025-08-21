Affordable housing gives Makuyu town a new lease of life

President William Ruto during the launch of the 220-unit Makenji Affordable Housing project in Kandara, Murang’a County. [File, Standard]

The construction of Makuyu affordable houses in Muranga County has not only re-awakened the town, but has also caused a surge in land prices.

The once feared town is now abuzz with construction activities that have had positive ripple effect on other sectors. In the 1990’s, Makuyu town was feared as it was the base of the infamous Makuyu Flying Squad, that was charged with fighting armed criminals across the country.

However, the commencement of construction of the 764 units in February has seen a number of investors flocking the area to buy parcels of lands, thereby awakening the once sleepy town and slowly transforming it into a residential paradise.

Presently, all the rental houses are occupied by the 300 youths working within the eight housing blocks.

A leading land agent, Joseph Manyeki of Magrass Properties says that the cost of land currently stands between Sh7 million and Sh10 million per acre.

“The value of land has risen owing to high demand for land by the investors, who eye to establish businesses and cottage industry in the locality,” said Manyeki.

Jane Wambui, a local trader, says traders are celebrating after the town’s population increased by 300 casual labourers and skilled workers who frequent their premises for goods and meals, thus the high circulation of money within the town.

“After the construction of these houses, we expect more than 1,500 residents to be part of Makuyu town, thus providing additional opportunities to us locals,” said Wambui.

Clerks of Works, Michael Stephen said the project is still 90 per cent incomplete, but once completed, it will upgrade the standards of the Makuyu market.

The project is scheduled for completion by February 2027.

Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga said the construction of the affordable housing will have many benefits to the Makuyu community which include construction and upgrade of schools and other public facilities.

“The government will also facilitate the construction of shopping stalls, a social hall, and a new ECDE centre,” said Hinga.