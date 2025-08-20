Over 128 Equity scholars to join top global universities

Equity Life Assurance (Kenya) Limited Managing Director, Angela Okinda, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, Director Equity Group Foundation Operations, Dr. Joanne Korir and Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director, Moses Nyabanda, during the Half Year 2025 Investor Briefing event. [Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

One twenty eight Equity Leadership Programme (ELP) scholars have secured admission and scholarships to join 63 global universities located in 20 countries around the world.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman James Mwangi on Thursday commissioned the airlift of the 128 scholars drawn from the programme in Kenya (87), Rwanda (33), Uganda (four) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (four) in Nairobi.

The scholars have secured scholarships valued at Sh2.79 billion for the four-year duration of their undergraduate studies.

Each scholar will receive an airlift token of up to Sh200,000 to support their transition into the global universities.

In this year’s admissions, a total of 1,098 students have successfully received admission to prestigious universities on fully funded scholarships.

This year’s intake includes 16 students who will be joining Ivy League Universities, including Columbia University (one), Harvard University (four), Princeton University (eight) and the University of Pennsylvania (three).

Speaking during the event, Mwangi underscored the significance of the Equity Leaders Programme in shaping the continent’s future.

Academic journeys

He encouraged the scholars to embrace their global academic journeys not only as a personal achievement but also as a mission to contribute to Africa’s transformation.

“The Equity Leaders Programme is both an investment in Africa’s future innovators and a catalyst for the continent’s transformation. As you embark on your global education, remember that your unique perspectives and skills are vital to unlocking Africa’s vast potential,” said Mwangi.

“Return with a spirit of innovation, a commitment to building a more prosperous and equitable Africa, and the knowledge, skills, and networks to drive economic growth, promote social progress, and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

ELP was established in 1998 to cultivate a new generation of future leaders. By identifying and nurturing top-performing students from within Equity Group’s subsidiaries, ELP has become a catalyst for transformative change.

This programme is designed to equip young minds with the leadership skills, knowledge, and networks essential to drive sustainable economic growth and social progress across the continent.

ELP aims to foster a community of interconnected leaders poised to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges