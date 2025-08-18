×
DCI arrests mastermind of Meru illegal power connections

By Sharon Wanga | Aug. 18, 2025

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to Kenya Power have arrested a key suspect believed to be the mastermind behind illegal electricity connections in Igembe North and Igembe South, Meru County.

The suspect, identified as Japhet Kirimi alias “Senator”, was arrested in Maua town on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Kirimi, who had previously been arrested in February 2024 for arson, had been on the run until his capture.

According to the DCI, intelligence-led operations in Mpinda village revealed that Kirimi and his accomplices, including Ibrahim Gituma, had constructed an extensive underground electricity network.

The illegal connections were powering more than 21 borehole pumps supplying water to miraa farms in Mpinda, Kabuitu, Canyakine, Muthucine, Mangala, and surrounding areas.

Kenya Power Managing Director and  CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror praised the DCI and other agencies for their collaboration in curbing energy theft.

“Beyond financial losses, illegal power connections expose the public to electrocution risks and compromise electricity supply to customers. We will not relent until all illegalities are eliminated,” said Dr. Siror.

Kenya Power said the illegal connections had caused 14 transformer failures, replaced at a cost of KShs. 21 million. In addition, the utility estimates revenue losses of KShs. 90.7 million from supplying electricity illegally to the 21 boreholes over the past four years.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, warned that energy theft undermines the country’s development.

“Illegal activities on the electricity network not only compromise the quality of energy supply but also jeopardise the country’s economic growth. The Government is committed to ensuring these vices are eliminated through the full force of the law,” he said.

Kenya Power is currently conducting nationwide operations targeting illegal installations that endanger the public and contribute to commercial energy losses, estimated at 6per cent of total electricity purchased annually.

.

.

.

