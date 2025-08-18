KenGen explores more geothermal fields as electricity demand soars

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir at one of the geothermal wells in Pakka Hills in Baringo County where Geothermal Development Company (GDC) is undertaking various electricity projects. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is in the process of exploring more geothermal fields in the country as electricity demand rises.

The company has identified parts of Suswa, Olkaria, Menengai, and Sirali in Baringo as some of the major fields that have high potential of geothermal.

The move comes a couple of days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced that the country's peak power demand had risen to the highest ever at 2,362.28 megawatts (MW) recorded on July 23, 2025.

Currently, Olkaria geothermal fields have a potential of 10,000 MW, with geothermal wells contributing a total of 754 MW into the national grid.

According to the Principal Secretary for Energy Alex Wachira, the country’s power demand was on the rise due to industrial growth and the connection of power to more homes across the country.

To address the demand, he said that KenGen and Geothermal Development Company (GDC) were seeking more geothermal fields as the source of energy had proven to be efficient and reliable against weather vagaries.

“We are targeting more geothermal power from Suswa, Sirali, and Menengai as we want to bring on board cheaper power, because geothermal is our base load,” he said

Speaking after visiting Olkaria Power Plant in Naivasha, Wachira said that the government was engaging donors to support upcoming energy generation projects.

He said the plant, which is currently undergoing a revamp, will pump an extra 63MW into the national grid by September next year. “The project is about 76 per cent complete, at a cost of Sh15.6B, and the contractor will be able to meet the timelines that we have set, because we urgently need power,” he said.

He said the government was working on another 70MW from Menengai as part of phasing out thermal power by 2030.

“Once we bring on board cheaper power, then that is going to translate into our bills, and most importantly, also to our environment, to ensure that the environment remains green,” he said.

Speaking earlier, KenGen Chief Executive Peter Njenga said plans were underway to supply an extra 1,500MW into the national grid in the next ten years. “We are committed to supplying steady and reliable base load power to light our homes and drive Kenya’s industrialisation,”

“In our 10-year G2G strategy, we are working to deliver 1,500MW of electricity all from renewable sources, including geothermal, hydro, wind and solar,” he said.