×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KTDA hydropower plant connected to the national grid

By Clare Ochieng | Aug. 17, 2025

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (right) at Chemosit hydropower project site which is being developed under the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Power Company.  [File, Standard]

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Power-run Nyambunde small hydropower (SHP) plant in Kisii County has been connected to the national grid, earning extra revenue from the sale of excess power.

Nyakwana Power Company, which owns the project, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kenya Power, formally integrating the two megawatt (MW) plant into the national grid.

The plant, which was commissioned in December 2023, has been supplying power to Ogembo, Kiamokama, Itumbe and Nyankoba tea factories.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The three factories are among the shareholders (owners) of the plant in conjunction with Nyamache, Nyansiongo, Kebirigo, Sanganyi, Gianchore and Tombe tea factories, all being KTDA-managed tea factories in both Nyamira and Kisii counties.

KTDA Power Company Ltd, a subsidiary of KTDA Holdings Ltd, is also a shareholder.

The Nyambunde SHP on Gucha River is one of six operational power plants managed by KTDA Power. Another six projects are at advanced stages of construction.

The factories supplied power from SHPs are realising value through reduction of the cost of power, improved quality and reliability and promoting the use of green energy in the country and as a source of additional income to the tea farmers.

This not only contributes to sustainability goals but also enhances the overall competitiveness of their tea in global markets.

Electricity constitutes about 15 per cent of the tea production costs at the factory, and having its own power translates into more revenue for the farmers in future.

The power plants are developed using a mix of debt and equity, meaning that once the loans are fully serviced, even greater value will begin to flow directly to the growers.

The six operational power plants: Imenti, Gura, North Mathioya, Chania, Nyambunde and Lower Nyamindi all have a combined installed capacity of 17MW and are connected to 17 Tea Factories.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KTDA Hydropower Nyambunde Small Hydropower Plant Power Purchase Agreement Kenya Power
.

Latest Stories

Madagascar overcomes Burkina Faso to qualify for quarterfinals in last match
Madagascar overcomes Burkina Faso to qualify for quarterfinals in last match
Sports
By Ben Ahenda
40 mins ago
Parliament: House of 'transaction' that has simply refused to step up
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
54 mins ago
Ruto reveals plan to meet Grammy Awards organisers in bid to build world-class studio in Kenya
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How background check cost ex-Equity Bank's staff plum job
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
How background check cost ex-Equity Bank's staff plum job
Why Ruto will stop at nothing to have Kalonzo stand beside him
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Why Ruto will stop at nothing to have Kalonzo stand beside him
Sh4.1 billion CDF puzzle
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Sh4.1 billion CDF puzzle
Hustler accuses MPs of corruption, naysayers now await deliverance
By Brian Otieno 7 hrs ago
Hustler accuses MPs of corruption, naysayers now await deliverance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved