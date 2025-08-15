Airtel, Vodacom ink network infrastructure sharing pact

Airtel Kenya MD Ashish Malhotra and Airtel marketing director, Prisca Murigu during the launch of Airtel GB Kwa GB campaign. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Airtel Africa and Vodacom Group have announced a strategic infrastructure sharing agreement in key markets, including Mozambique, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This is however subject to regulatory approvals in the various countries.

The agreement marks a transformative milestone in promoting digital inclusion and expanding access to reliable connectivity across Africa.

The initial partnership focuses on sharing fibre networks and tower infrastructure to accelerate the roll-out of digital services in these markets, thereby increasing connectivity for customers, while reducing operators’ infrastructure costs and improving speed to the market.

By leveraging existing infrastructure, the collaboration aims to deliver improved connectivity, faster internet speeds, and more reliable services.

This will not only enhance customer experience but also assist with providing access to digital services for a broader population, particularly those in underserved areas, therefore helping to bridge the digital divide in Africa.

“Providing connectivity to empower people is at the core of our strategy. Our partnership with Airtel Africa is a proactive step forward in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and connected digital future for the continent,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

“Through infrastructure sharing, we can provide cost-effective services to more people, more rapidly, thereby ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age. As we fulfil our ambition to connect 260 million customers by 2030, the need for scalable and cost-efficient network solutions becomes increasingly significant,” he added.

The partnership, which Joosub said aligned with their purpose to connect for a better future, provide them with the opportunity to narrow the digital divide, empower more individuals and communities through digitalisation across the continent.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said the partnership is aligned with its unwavering commitment to delight their customers by always making their network available to them even in the remotest locations. He noted that working with Vodacom will open greater access to digital and financial opportunities which will transform the lives of the customers while complying with all regulatory requirements.

He added “Even as competitors, it has become a business imperative for us to collaborate in the provision of critical infrastructure required to build resilient network with strong capacity to support the emerging digital technologies as well as the growing need for data-enabled products and services.”

Accelerating the deployment of fibre connectivity is a key enabler in the acceleration of 4G and 5G technologies in Africa to deliver the high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connections needed for modern digital applications.

The partnership, therefore allows for further opportunities for both operators to enhance network performance, extend coverage, and increase mobile, fixed and financial services leveraging a broader footprint on the continent.