Content monetisation firm gets funding to accelerate creative economy

Twiva Co-founders Joy Mwangi, Peter Kironji and Esther Kimani at a previous event. [Courtesy]

Content monetization firm Twiva has secured an investment fund from Sony Innovation aimed at empowering content creators to monetise their influence.

The investment which marks a significant milestone in Twiva’s journey to building a thriving digital ecosystem will also enable brands to drive authentic commerce and engagements in the country and across the continent.

The firm’s CEO Peter Kironji in a statement said the investment accelerates its efforts to build the most impactful creator-powered ecosystem, where creators are not just influencers, but entrepreneurs and job creators driving inclusive economic growth across the continent.

The investment is part of the Sony Innovation Fund’s growing commitment to Africa, aimed at unlocking the potential of emerging digital ecosystems; particularly within the entertainment industries.

“With Sony’s expertise in entertainment and technology, we will scale our impact, expand into new markets, and unlock new income-generating opportunities for Africa’s youth,” said Mr Kironji.

According to him, with Africa being a home to over 250 million youth actively engaged on digital platforms, the creator economy presents one of the fastest-growing job creation engines on the continent.

“Twiva operates at the intersection of technology, creativity, and commerce through its branded house model; offering both creators and brands value across five high-growth verticals, influencer marketing, social commerce, skills development, embedded finance, and livestreaming,” he said.

The funding, he said, will enable Twiva to expand its footprint across key African markets, strengthen its technology infrastructure, including AI-powered creator tools, and accelerate the rollout of innovations like Twiva Pay, which streamlines creator payments and introduces LPO financing for influencer marketing campaigns.

With a vision to create over 1 million dignified digital jobs in the next five years, Twiva is building an end-to-end ecosystem that drives value for both brands and creators, fueling inclusive socio-economic growth across the continent.

His sentiments were echoed by Sony Innovation Fund Managing Director Antonio Avitabile, who said the firm is proud to partner with Twiva in shaping the future of Africa’s creator economy.

“We see significant untapped potential in the continent’s digital creative industries, and Twiva’s dynamic platform provides the ideal foundation for sustainable growth. We look forward to supporting Twiva’s team as they drive inclusive digital transformation across Africa,” he said.