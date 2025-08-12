Solution-based innovations dominate STEM exhibition

Raspberry Pi Foundation Country Director Peter Wairagu official Opening of the 8th National Science and Technology Exhibition at Moi Educational Centre, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Two students from Nova Pioneer Boys High School in Eldoret, Kon Lual Ajok and Ian Mwadiloh, have emerged as the overall winners of the eighth Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) National Science and Technology Exhibition. Their blockchain-powered project, Afronomy Chain, is a web system that enables real-time tracking of public funds from collection to expenditure in a bid to curb corruption.

The innovation stood out among 130 student-led Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) projects submitted from across the country, earning the pair a four year university scholarship at Strathmore University, Sh100,000 in cash, mobile phones, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dublin, Ireland, where they'll represent Kenya at the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2026, courtesy of the Embassy of Ireland.

“This is not our first time participating in the exhibition. Our first attempt was in 2023 where we emerged as second-runners-up. We believe that we are a testimony of failing, trying again and getting back stronger,” said Lual.

Barani Secondary School’s Angela Debra and Ferdinand Emmanuel from Kilifi County emerged overall runners-up with their project on smart solar-jiko powered water distiller for a sustainable future.

In the special awards category, Edward Wara Kitsao and Patience Elizabeth Ninah of Salvation Army Likoni High School for the Visually Impaired won for their Innovative project on STEM inclusivity with an affordable and sustainable wheelchair that uses a dynamo to generate its own power.

The week-long exhibition held in Nairobi brought together more than 1,000 students from all 47 counties under the theme “Using STEM to Drive Towards a Sustainable Future.”

Over 3,000 attendees including educators, policymakers, researchers and development partners explored the innovative solutions on display.

Students competed in four categories, including technology, social and behavioural sciences, biological and ecological sciences, chemical, physical and mathematical sciences.

Speaking during the award ceremony, ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui reaffirmed the government’s support for young innovators and the transformative role of STEM in national development.

Tanui stated that innovation is not just about creating something new but solving problems that others accept as permanent, adding that young scientists are a reminder that Kenya’s future will be written by those bold enough to imagine it differently.

"In this room, I see more than prototypes and projects, I see the architects of a Kenya where science, technology and creativity form the foundation of prosperity for every citizen in every county. We are proud because the world is searching for the kind of talent you represent. You are moving in the very direction the world is headed, so keep working on your ideas. As government, we will stand with you to ensure your innovations are deployed and make an impact."