OpenAI launches GPT-5, its most advanced AI model yet

Chatbot Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence. man using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence by enter command prompt for generates something, Futuristic technology transformation. Getty Images/iStockphoto

OpenAI unveiled GPT-5 on Thursday, describing it as its most advanced artificial intelligence model to date.

The new model is faster, more accurate, and significantly more capable than its predecessors, with marked improvements in reasoning, coding, and creative writing.

CEO Sam Altman described it as "having a team of PhD-level experts in your pocket," underlining the model's readiness to serve users across fields and skill levels.

“The system is now available to all ChatGPT users, with paid subscribers receiving broader access. For 200 U.S. dollars per month” Sam stated

Sam noted the Pro plan ability to unlocks unlimited usage and enhance performance for an individual user.

He said the company has also sharply reduced hallucinations and improved reliability.

“While the model marks a giant step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI), the model still falls short of that elusive goal.” Altman emphasised

He told reporters on Wednesday the model is generally intelligent but most people are missing something important on how they define AGI, pointing to features like the absence of continuous learning after deployment.

GPT-5's rollout also raises fresh questions for businesses seeking to protect their content from being used or replicated by AI.

"As AI content becomes more convincing, we need to ask ourselves, are we protecting the people and creativity behind what we see every day?" Grant Farhall, chief product officer at Getty Images, told BBC

Grant said authenticity matters, but it doesn't come for free.

He further noted it was important to examine how AI models are trained and to ensure creators are compensated when their work is used.

Earlier in the week, rival Anthropic rolled out an updated version of its Claude chatbot, joining Google and other competitors in a race to surpass one another on AI performance benchmarks.