Broke Treasury speeds up KPC sale in bid to raise Sh100b

The cash-strapped National Treasury is aggressively pushing for the rapid sale of a stake in the state-owned Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).
Treasury anticipates approximately Sh100 billion in proceeds from the sale of the assets-rich energy monopoly in a bid to bolster the national budget.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted