Broke Treasury speeds up KPC sale in bid to raise Sh100b

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 7, 2025
Kenya Pipeline Company depot in Nairobi, on August 21, 2024.[File, Standard]

The cash-strapped National Treasury is aggressively pushing for the rapid sale of a stake in the state-owned Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

Treasury anticipates approximately Sh100 billion in proceeds from the sale of the assets-rich energy monopoly in a bid to bolster the national budget.  

The Standard
