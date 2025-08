Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel at dusk. [iStockphoto]

When Rahul Ghosh, Enterprise Singapore’s Director for Africa and the Middle East, explains why his resource-scarce Southeast Asian nation is betting on Kenya, he starts with an unexpected metric - salon visits.

“Kenyan women are the largest consumers of hair extensions across Africa—more than Nigerian women,” he told Financial Standard in a recent interview. “They visit salons twice as often.”