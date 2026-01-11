Water is life: Kenya must plan beyond the rains

A resident of Loruk, carries his sheep across the flooded Marigat–Loruk road, as the swelling Lake Baringo cripples transport and endangers communities, on September 3, 2025. [File, Standard]

If there is one cliché I am happy to use again and again, it is the simple but profound truth that water is life. In a few words, it captures the foundation of human survival, economic stability and national prosperity.

Simply put, water determines whether our farms thrive or fail, whether food prices remain affordable or spiral out of reach, and whether communities flourish or struggle. As a country, we have been fortunate over the last couple of years. Sufficient rainfall across many regions has resulted in generally good harvests, improved food availability, and a measure of stability in inflation. For ordinary Kenyans, this has meant fewer empty shelves, more predictable prices, and some relief from the pressure of the cost of living. Credit is often given to government policy for managing inflation, and while that may be partly deserved, it would be dishonest to ignore the larger role played by nature itself. In truth, the good Lord has been kind to us.

However, history teaches us a hard lesson: good seasons do not last forever. Kenya is no stranger to drought. We have seen pictures of starving families and their livestock on the verge of death amid failed crops. It is therefore dangerously naïve to sit back, look up to the sky, and hope that favourable weather will continue indefinitely. It will not. Dry weather is not a matter of if, but when. The real question is whether we will be prepared when it arrives.

Preparation must begin with a deliberate national strategy to capture, store, and utilise the water we are blessed with during rainy seasons. Every year, billions of litres of rainwater drain uselessly into the ocean. This is a tragedy we can no longer afford. Somewhere within government structures exists an institution known as the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority. It is not often in the limelight, and many Kenyans know little about its work, but it should be central to our national conversation on food security and climate.

Even without detailed knowledge of its inner workings, one thing is clear: such an institution should be at the heart of our long-term planning. Water harvesting and storage are not side issues; they are fundamental to our survival. If Kenya is serious about achieving food security, reducing reliance on rain-fed agriculture, and protecting vulnerable populations, investing in water infrastructure must be a priority.

Other countries offer valuable lessons. Israel, for instance, is largely arid and in many ways no better endowed with natural rainfall than northern Kenya. Yet through advanced agricultural systems, efficient water use, desalination, and large-scale water management, Israel has become largely self-sufficient in food production. This did not happen by chance. It was the result of intentional planning, heavy investment, and a national commitment to treating water as a strategic resource.

Kenya has made efforts in this direction. At one point, water pans were constructed across the country to help communities harvest rainwater. While these initiatives were well-intentioned and provided short-term relief, they are not a lasting solution. Water pans dry up quickly, are vulnerable to contamination, and cannot support large-scale irrigation or sustained agricultural production.

The real solution lies in large-scale dam construction, coupled with efficient reticulation systems that deliver water to where it is needed most. Properly planned dams can support irrigation schemes, provide water for domestic use, generate power, and mitigate the effects of floods and droughts alike. Without such infrastructure, we risk perpetuating a cycle where women and children are forced to walk for miles in search of the nearest water hole, sacrificing education, productivity and dignity.

Water is life, but only if we manage it wisely. Kenya stands at a crossroads. We can continue to rely on luck and prayer, or we can invest in foresight and planning. The rains have given us a window of opportunity. What we do with it will determine whether future generations inherit a resilient, food-secure nation—or one forever at the mercy of the sky.

-Writer is a communications consultant