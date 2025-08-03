×
Tata to expand soda ash mining in Lake Magadi

By Philip Mwakio | Aug. 3, 2025
Tata Chemicals Magadi Managing Director Swaminathan Nagarajan and other board members during the launch of a 10 tons per hour electric calciner, the first of its kind in the global soda ash industry, on July 22, 2025. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Tata Chemicals Magadi has announced a significant expansion plan for its soda ash mining activities at Lake Magadi, which aims to increase production to 600,000 tonnes within five years.

The firm's managing director, Swaminathan Nagarajan, said this will increase exports of soda ash through Mombasa. Soda ash is a crucial element of Kenya's emerging mining economy.

The Kenya National Bureau of Standards (KNBS) Economic Survey for 2024 indicates that soda ash production decreased by 25.2 per cent in the previous year compared to 2022.
Experts believe that enhancing plant operations will increase the economic value of soda ash.

Nagarajan said the ambitious plan is part of a broader strategy to meet the growing global demand for soda ash and position Kenya as a key player in sustainable mineral production.

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited recently launched a green energy project aimed at transitioning from fossil fuels to solar power. This initiative is designed to reduce production costs and enhance sustainability by lowering the company's carbon footprint.

"Over 90 per cent of Tata Chemicals Magadi's soda ash exports are processed through the facility. The company relies on seamless evacuation processes to maintain export timelines and market competitiveness," said Nagarajan.

Tata Chemicals Magadi MD spoke during a meeting with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) General Manager of Cargo Operations, Sudi Mwasinago, at the port of Mombasa.

Dr Mwasinago reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to support Tata Chemicals in the quick and efficient handling of its cargo upon arrival at the port.

Tata Chemical Magadi Limited's ambitious expansion strategies come at a time when global soda ash prices, which account for two-thirds of the giant Tata Chemicals' sales volumes, remain under pressure due to oversupply from China.

The meeting marked a strengthening of collaboration between the port and one of the region’s largest mineral producers, as both parties seek to optimise logistics and expand Kenya’s trade footprint.

Meanwhile, KPA and the Uganda Revenue Authority have committed to strengthening their longstanding collaboration to serve the East African region better and support business growth.

In a stakeholder engagement meeting where Captain William Ruto hosted the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority, Mr. John R. Musinguzi, at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi, the MD stated that KPA remains committed to investing in infrastructure to streamline the efficiency of the port of Mombasa and the corridor to enhance trade between the two partner states.

Mr Musinguzi commended the collaboration between Uganda and Kenya, noting the enhanced logistics synergy. 

