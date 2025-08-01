×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Food, energy price hikes yield higher inflation in July, says KNBS

By Ronald Kipruto | Aug. 1, 2025

Job Kimani sorts out a variety of fruit products at the Eldoret main market in Uasin Gishu County [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rose by 4.1 per cent in July compared to 3.8 per cent recorded in June, according to the latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The rise in the annual inflation rate has been attributed to an increase in prices of commodities in the last 12 months.

Between July 2024 and last month, prices of products categorised as food and non-alcoholic beverages shot up by 6.8 per cent while the transport index rose 4.1 per cent.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the cost of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel products surged to hit 1.3 per cent.

“Overall year-on-year (annual) inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.1 per cent, in July 2025; an increase from an inflation rate of 3.8 per cent recorded in June 2025. The month-to-month inflation rate was 0.1 per cent in July 2025,” read part of the bureau’s monthly report.

“These three major categories together account for over 57 per cent of the total weight across the 13 major expenditure categories. Additionally, Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco, and Narcotics recorded an inflation of 5.1 per cent in July 2025,’’ the report added.

The cost of a liter of cooking oil declined by -0.6 per cent over the last one month, Oranges (1 Kg) by - 2.6 per cent, Potatoes (1 Kg) by - 2.0 per cent, Beans (1 Kg) by - 0.5 per cent, and Fresh Packeted Cow Milk (500 ml) by - 0.2 per cent.

However, commodities such as Maize Flour - Loose (1 Kg), Sugar (1 Kg), and Sukuma Wiki (1 Kg) saw sharp price increases of 1.6 per cent, 1.4 per cent 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Other price hikes were recorded for commodities like Tomatoes (1 Kg) by 1.2 per cent, Maize Grain - Loose (1 Kg) by 1.2 per cent, Onions (1 Kg) by 0.9 per cent, and Beef - With Bones (1 Kg) by 0.5 per cent.

Prices of non-food items also changed with Electricity (200 Kilowatts) declining by -1.4 per cent while Cooking Gas/LPG (13 Kg), Monthly House Rent -Single Room, Kerosene/Paraffin (1 Liter), and Electricity (50 Kilowatts) increased in the last month by 0.4, 0.1, 6.7, 0.6 per cent, respectively.

KNBS further noted the Overall Consumer Price Index from 139.94 in July last year to 145.74 in July 2025.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

July Inflation 4.1 per cent Food Prices Inflation rate rose Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
.

Latest Stories

Kakamega races to complete projects to boost jobs
Kakamega races to complete projects to boost jobs
Western
By Mary Imenza
29 mins ago
Lobby launches accountability mobile application for citizen oversight
National
By Daniel Chege
39 mins ago
Food, energy price hikes yield higher inflation in July, says KNBS
Business
By Ronald Kipruto
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why top four security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths
By Nancy Gitonga 9 hrs ago
Why top four security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths
Why your fuel bill will rise again in 2025
By Edwin Nyarangi 9 hrs ago
Why your fuel bill will rise again in 2025
Why top marathon names opted for individual races
By Stephen Rutto 9 hrs ago
Why top marathon names opted for individual races
Kamani brothers, ex-PSs back in the dock over Sh3.5b Anglo Leasing case
By Nancy Gitonga 9 hrs ago
Kamani brothers, ex-PSs back in the dock over Sh3.5b Anglo Leasing case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved