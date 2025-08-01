EABL posts Sh12b profits, to give Sh8 dividend

Risper Ohaga, Chief Financial Officer, with Jane Karuku EABL Group Managing Director and CEO, during the 2025 full year financial results. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

East Africa Breweries Limited has recorded a net profit of Sh12.19 billion, marking a 12.2 per cent growth, for the period ending June 2025. The Brewer, whose volume rose 2 per cent attributed this to increased sales, lower finance costs and foreign exchange gains.

In 2024, the beverage company recorded a net profit of Sh10.87 billion.

In the period ending June, the EABL pumped up its full year dividend by 14.3 per cent year on Year, to Sh8.0 per share, marking a third consecutive year the firm had increased dividends. The dividend per share is Sh5.0, as proposed by the board.

According to the alcohol manufacturer and distributor, illicit alcohol in the market has negatively impacted the operating environment.

“The business continued to navigate external pressures, including proliferation of illicit alcohol, sustained input cost inflation and declining consumer spending driven by reduced disposable income,” Jane Karuku, MD and CEO East African Breweries Limited said.

She adds that there is a need for stronger regulatory enforcement and collaborative action to safeguard consumers and legitimate players within the sector.

Jane Karuku, Managing Director and CEO of the breweries, said that all three markets- Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania- in which they operate in recorded growth, fortifying business position across the region.

“In Kenya, interest rates declined while the Kenya Shilling appreciated against major currencies, reversing the depreciation experienced in the prior year,” Jane Kuruku, MD and CEO EABL said.

According to Risper Ohaga, the Chief Financial Officer at EABL, despite the positive results for the year, the business experienced pressure between January to June on consumer spend.

The brewer has seen a contraction of mainstream spirits as consumers drop off into illicit, “when people can't afford, they go off legitimate quality products and start to buy products that is unregulated, untaxed and harmful for their health,” Ms Ohaga said.

The stabilization of the Kenya Shilling from last year, peaking at Sh162 to about Sh129 and Sh130 this year.

“The tough part is the pressure on consumers. we've seen spending reduce and we've seen consumers go off into illicit,” Ms. Ohaga.

The brewer notes that the macroeconomic environment across the region remained stable, with steady economic growth recorded.

In the period under review, Net revenue grew 4 per cent to Sh128.8 billion while volume grew 2 per cent as both beer and spirits registered growth across markets.

According to the brewer, foreign exchange gains and lower finance costs realized through reduction of both debt and interest rates, offset the impact of one-off costs during the year.

Total debt (including overdraft) reduced by Sh8.3 billion, contributing to lower finance cost

While mainstream spirits recorded a decline, premium brands growth recorded an expansion.

The announcement comes a day after what appears to be Dr. Ruto’s bold attempt to curb alcohol abuse which has become rampant in the country.

Eric Kiniti, Alcoholic Beverage Association of Kenya (ABAK) secretary and Corporate Relations Director- EABL said. “It is going to impact e-commerce, which is a key channel for us now. This is going to be a huge impact on jobs in that sector”.

“If sales are impacted, this will have a huge impact on government revenue as well. Alcohol is a huge contributor to the exchequer. Also, it will impact jobs negatively,” Kiniti said.