Architects, engineers to get indemnity cover after new pact

By James Wanzala | Jul. 31, 2025
Japheth Ogalloh, MD of Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya, and AAK President George Arabbu shake hands after signing an MoU to offer architects and engineers tailored insurance solutions to mitigate professional risks. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) will soon start providing professional indemnity cover to its members.

This follows a partnership with Old Mutual that will enable over 5,000 AAK-licensed architects and engineers access to comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to their professional needs at competitive terms.

The cover will shield AAK-licensed members and consulting engineers from professional negligence or errors of omission and commission or breach of duty.

Speaking during the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya (OMGIK) Managing Director Japheth Ogalloh said the partnership marks a significant step in addressing the unique risks faced by professionals in the built environment sector.

“We are proud to introduce a solution that not only meets industry standards but also empowers AAK members to practice with greater confidence and peace of mind,” said Ogalloh.

“Built environment professionals play a critical role in shaping the spaces we live and work in; however, their work comes with considerable professional risks and significant responsibility.”

Through the partnership, Old Mutual and AAK will also focus on jointly researching and identifying emerging risks within the construction industry.

It will also co-develop innovative insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of professionals in the built environment and implement targeted marketing to boost insurance uptake among members.

“This collaboration is a milestone for the association,” said AAK President George Ndege. OMGIK has rolled out similar professional indemnity solutions for doctors and advocates.

