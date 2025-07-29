×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

StanChart taps institutional clients with digital assets trading service

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 29, 2025
Standard Chartered Bank becomes the first global bank to offer deliverable spot cryptoasset trading for institutional clients. [File, Standard]

Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) has launched a fully integrated digital assets trading service for institutional clients that will allow the sale and purchase of virtual assets such as crypto.

The service is in line with the bank’s commitment to offer clients safe and efficient digital asset solutions. It follows the successful launch of its digital assets custody service.

The offering includes spot trading for Bitcoin (XBT/USD) and Ether (XET/USD) through its UK branch. It will soon be introducing non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading. This makes StanChart the first global bank to offer deliverable spot cryptoasset trading for institutional clients, including corporates, investors and asset managers.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The trading offering is fully integrated with Standard Chartered’s existing platforms, allowing institutional clients to access and trade cryptoassets through familiar FX interfaces,” reads a statement from the bank. “Clients can settle to their choice of custodian, including Standard Chartered’s secure digital assets custody solutions.”

The bank is FCA approved. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the regulatory body for financial services in the UK.

The statement adds that as an FCA-registered cryptoasset service provider, clients benefit from the assurance of dealing with a regulated global bank, supported by robust balance sheet capabilities, institutional-grade risk controls, and a world-class trading platform. StanChart Kenya and Africa chief executive Kariuki Ngari noted that digital assets are a foundational element of the evolution in financial services.

“They’re integral to enabling new pathways for innovation, greater inclusion and growth across the industry. As client demand accelerates further, we want to offer clients a route to transact, trade and manage digital asset risk safely and efficiently within regulatory requirements,” he said. He said the bank is applying its global expertise, infrastructure and risk management frameworks that the clients trust in the digital assets space.

The offerings look forward to removing many of the barriers institutional clients face when entering the crypto space.

The offering is the latest expansion in StanChart’s growing suite of digital asset capabilities. “Standard Chartered now offers digital assets custody and trading through its Corporate and Investment Bank, and through its investee companies Zodia Custody and Zodia Markets. It also offers digital asset tokenisation services, through its investee company Libeara,” it noted. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Standard Chartered Bank Cryptoasset Trading Financial Conduct Authority StanChart Kenya CEO Kariuki Ngari
.

Latest Stories

Bien cancels Alusa Continua tour in Tanzania: 'Tunasikitika'
Bien cancels Alusa Continua tour in Tanzania: 'Tunasikitika'
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
12 mins ago
Bank ordered to produce statements in Sh100m Belgian widow estate dispute
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
15 mins ago
'No ID, no admission:' Duale warns against anonymous hospital drop-offs
National
By Daren Kosgei
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Frozen out: Why olympian Sabrina feels forsaken by Kenya
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
Frozen out: Why olympian Sabrina feels forsaken by Kenya
Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania
By Jacinta Mutura 5 hrs ago
Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania
Why Kenya Kwanza administration is showing signs of intolerance
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why Kenya Kwanza administration is showing signs of intolerance
Why education system is on the brink
By Lewis Nyaundi and Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why education system is on the brink
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved