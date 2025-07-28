×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IMF to peg future funding on governance reforms, graft purge

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 28, 2025
Treasury CS John Mbadi accompanied by PS Chris Kiptoo led the Kenyan delegation in talks IMF team led by Vitor Gaspar, Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department, and Yan Liu, Director of the Legal Department, during the 2025 Spring Meetings. [Courtesy]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made governance reforms and anti-corruption measures a cornerstone of its future financial support to Kenya, with a draft report assessing the country’s corruption risks expected by December 2025.  

In a statement to The Standard, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack confirmed that “promoting good governance remains an essential part of the IMF’s engagement with Kenya,” signalling that future funding could hinge on the government’s commitment to reforms.  

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IMF Support To Kenya President William Ruto Kenya's Governance Reforms Kenya's Anti-Corruption Measures
.

Latest Stories

Karuma claims the crown at the Tee-Off series in Thika
Karuma claims the crown at the Tee-Off series in Thika
Golf
By Mose Sammy
35 mins ago
WHO warns of rising Chikungunya cases as Kenya battles outbreak
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
42 mins ago
Sharing needles, risky traditions: Unsafe practices fuel hepatitis crisis
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mwagodi's 4 days of torture in the hands of agents from Tanzania
By Philip Mwakio 42 mins ago
Mwagodi's 4 days of torture in the hands of agents from Tanzania
Coming unstuck: Critics say Ruto out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
By Biketi Kikechi 42 mins ago
Coming unstuck: Critics say Ruto out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
SHA payment policy locks out poor patients, senators say
By Edwin Nyarangi 42 mins ago
SHA payment policy locks out poor patients, senators say
IMF to peg future funding on governance reforms, graft purge
By Brian Ngugi 42 mins ago
IMF to peg future funding on governance reforms, graft purge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved