IMF to peg future funding on governance reforms, graft purge

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made governance reforms and anti-corruption measures a cornerstone of its future financial support to Kenya, with a draft report assessing the country’s corruption risks expected by December 2025.
In a statement to The Standard, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack confirmed that “promoting good governance remains an essential part of the IMF’s engagement with Kenya,” signalling that future funding could hinge on the government’s commitment to reforms.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access