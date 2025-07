Rift Valley Railways train during the concession period. [File, Standard]

An arbitration court in London has dismissed a Sh300 billion case filed by the Rift Valley Railways (RVR) against the Kenyan government over a contract to run the metre gauge railway.

The London Court of Arbitration, in its verdict, concurred with Kenya’s battery of lawyers led by former Attorney General Githu Muigai that the government had honoured its end of the bargain.