×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mo Ibrahim cautions against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 22, 2025
Caption

Entrepreneur and philanthropist billionaire Mo Ibrahim says the formation of a continental credit rating agency, as envisioned by President William Ruto, may leave the continent in a worse situation.

In a new report, he proposes other quick wins amid these reforms.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mo Ibrahim African Credit Rating Agency African Union Reforms
.

Latest Stories

What organisations can do to survive after Trump's aid freeze
What organisations can do to survive after Trump's aid freeze
Opinion
By John Wahome and Peter Mwaura
1 hr ago
Asati: Scrum-half who traded military for the oval ball
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Mo Ibrahim cautions against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cornered by public: Government eats humble pie after absurd charges against Mwangi collapse
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Cornered by public: Government eats humble pie after absurd charges against Mwangi collapse
Mo Ibrahim cautions against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Mo Ibrahim cautions against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
Broken promise: Inside collapse of UNOPS Habitat Heights project
By Maurice Oniango 1 hr ago
Broken promise: Inside collapse of UNOPS Habitat Heights project
Murder in Ward 7B: Mysterious Kalombotole and KNH horror
By Jacinta Mutura and Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Murder in Ward 7B: Mysterious Kalombotole and KNH horror
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved