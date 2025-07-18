×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why an acre of land in Eastleigh and South B will cost you Sh600 million

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 18, 2025
A house in South B. [File, Standard]

Land prices in Nairobi's fast-developing Eastleigh and South B suburbs have surged, nearing those of the central business district (CBD).

The prices have surpassed Upper Hill, historically a prime commercial hub, according to the newly published BuyRentKenya Land Price Index for the second quarter of this year.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Land Prices in Nairobi BuyRentKenya Kenya’s Property Market Land Price Surge
.

Latest Stories

One billion Africans being harmed by cooking pollution
One billion Africans being harmed by cooking pollution
Africa
By AFP
20 mins ago
South Korea to end private adoptions after landmark probe Seoul.
World
By AFP
37 mins ago
Police hunt Ugandan suspect Kiisa Hakim for defrauding Kenyans of Sh 1.7M as fake herbalist
County
By Mary Imenza
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why an acre of land in Eastleigh and South B will cost you Sh600 million
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why an acre of land in Eastleigh and South B will cost you Sh600 million
When Phoebe Asiyo searched for sick daughter among the dead
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
When Phoebe Asiyo searched for sick daughter among the dead
How Sh540m textbook money was minted at Education Ministry
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
How Sh540m textbook money was minted at Education Ministry
Courts accused of crushing dissent with punitive bail and bond terms
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Courts accused of crushing dissent with punitive bail and bond terms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved