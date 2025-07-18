Why an acre of land in Eastleigh and South B will cost you Sh600 million

Land prices in Nairobi's fast-developing Eastleigh and South B suburbs have surged, nearing those of the central business district (CBD).
The prices have surpassed Upper Hill, historically a prime commercial hub, according to the newly published BuyRentKenya Land Price Index for the second quarter of this year.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted