×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How new US remittance tax is threatening property investments in Kenya

By Peter Muiruri | Jul. 17, 2025
Workers at Affordable housing at Lumumba in Kisumu city, traders taking opportunities that are cropping up from the project. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Kenya’s real estate sector could be staring at another shock following the American government’s move to tax diaspora remittances.

The move follows the signing into law of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” on July 4, 2025.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

US Remittance Tax Diaspora Remittances US Trade Traffis Affordable Housing Projects
.

Latest Stories

'Toothless' NCIC blames funding shortfall for its weak bite on hate
'Toothless' NCIC blames funding shortfall for its weak bite on hate
National
By Irene Githinji
17 mins ago
Chirchir tells Senate expansion of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret Corridor top agenda
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
17 mins ago
New rules proposed to curb gambling addiction
National
By Josphat Thiongó and Irene Githinji
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Executive lapdog: As politicians beat the drums of war, the NCIC appears muzzled
By Brian Otieno and Irene Githinji 17 mins ago
Executive lapdog: As politicians beat the drums of war, the NCIC appears muzzled
How poor air quality is silently killing thousands in Africa
By James Wanzala 17 mins ago
How poor air quality is silently killing thousands in Africa
A nation divided: How politicians are using the tribal card again
By Ndung’u Gachane 17 mins ago
A nation divided: How politicians are using the tribal card again
How officials swindled Sh2.2b from students' health scheme
By Josphat Thiong’o 17 mins ago
How officials swindled Sh2.2b from students' health scheme
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved