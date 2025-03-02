The Standard

Kindiki: Diaspora remittances now Kenya's top foreign exchange earner

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki (left) interacts with diaspora community in Windhoek, Namibia. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says diaspora remittances have overtaken tea and horticulture as Kenya's top foreign exchange earner.

He called for enhanced support to Kenyan professionals living abroad during a meeting with the diaspora community in Namibia.

Kindiki, who spoke on Saturday during the funeral of Namibia's founding leader Sam Nujoma in Windhoek, outlined five key interventions by the government to improve Kenya's economy and quality of life, including for the diaspora community.

Diaspora remittances have overtaken key value chains such as tea and horticulture as the biggest foreign exchange earner,” said Kindiki.

Kenyan professionals in Namibia raised concerns on immigration, travel logistics and trade, calling on the government to address the challenges.

Nujoma, who died on February 10 at 95, led Namibia's fight for independence from South Africa in 1990 after founding the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) in the 1960s.

He served as Namibia's president from 1990 until 2005 and stepped down as Swapo leader in 2007.

.

.

.

