×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Craft Silicon banks on 'small talk AI' to offer voice-powered financial assistance in local languages

By Patrick Vidija | Jul. 11, 2025
Priya Sodi, Craft Silicon Chief Executive Officer hands over a gift to Joseph Mugume, Ebo Sacco Chief Executive Officer during the 2025 Sacco Summit. [Courtesy]

Kenyan tech firm Craft Silicon is now seeking to revolutionise local banking with a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

The made-in-Kenya ‘Small Talk’ innovation, a direct competitor to global giants like ChatGPT, Elon Musk's Grok, and Meta's Llama, is uniquely designed to integrate with banking core systems and engage users through voice commands in both English and local languages.

Speaking at the 2025 Sacco Summit in Nairobi, Kamal Budhabhatti, Group CEO of Craft Silicon emphasised its distinct voice-first approach.

He said unlike many existing AI chatbots that rely on text-based queries, ‘Small Talk’ aims to mimic natural human conversation, a move believed to be the future of human-technology interaction.

"Our forecast indicates future interaction with technology is going to be through voice," Budhabhatti said, adding, “Once you start interacting with technology through voice, you automatically knock down costs such as training, which was common with traditional technology, especially for new products.”

"Small Talk" is currently in its pilot phase with select financial institutions.

Once fully implemented, it will allow users to simply speak their financial questions into their mobile banking apps.

The AI will then provide real-time responses on topics ranging from account balances and savings tips to other personalized financial concerns. This deep understanding of local languages and real-time connection to core banking systems sets it apart.

Craft Silicon boost of a wide range of localised global innovations.

The company launched Little Limited, which introduced Little Cab in 2016. This digital taxi service successfully competed with international players like Uber by focusing on corporate clients, offering a ‘Lady Bug’ option with female drivers for safety, and even a USSD option for non-smartphone users.

The SACCO Summit 2025, held under the theme ‘Insight, Innovation, Connection’ provided a dynamic platform for over 700 C-suite managers from across East Africa to explore digital transformation strategies and innovative financial inclusion tools.

Craft Silicon showcased other game-changing platforms tailored for SACCOs, including Spotit, MySalary, and BR.Net Islamic, reinforcing its commitment to empowering cooperative societies through technology.

"Our mission with this summit was clear: to bring together the brightest minds in the SACCO movement and empower them with the tools, insights, and inspiration they need to drive real change," Budhabhatti said highlighting the shared commitment to reimagining SACCOs for the future.

Related Topics

Craft Silicon Generative AI Chatbot Small Talk Innovation 2025 Sacco Summit
.

Latest Stories

Kenya ready to host African Nations Championship
Kenya ready to host African Nations Championship
Sports
By Washington Onyango
10 mins ago
Global experts convene in Nairobi for Clean-Air Forum 2025
Business
By James Wanzala
20 mins ago
KNCHR: 38 killed, 130 injured during Saba Saba protests
National
By Esther Nyambura
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why William Ruto is angry with Kenyans
By Ndung’u Gachane 8 hrs ago
Why William Ruto is angry with Kenyans
Why Kenyans no longer trust the police
By Hudson Gumbihi 10 hrs ago
Why Kenyans no longer trust the police
Passaris bows to pressure, shelves 'protests' Bill
By Irene Githinji 2 days ago
Passaris bows to pressure, shelves 'protests' Bill
The long one-hour ride from Roysambu to CBD on Saba Saba day; a journalist's account
By Manuel Ntoyai 2 days ago
The long one-hour ride from Roysambu to CBD on Saba Saba day; a journalist's account
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved