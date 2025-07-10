Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study

Some of dug shallow trenches filled with oil at Kiboko water catchment area, Makueni County where oil spill occurred along the newly opened 48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi Kenya Pipeline. [Courtesy]

A recent study has identified the Kenya–Tanzania border as one of seven hotspot areas for oil pollution from ships operating in the region's waters of the Indian Ocean.

The study by the Indian Ocean Commission states that the area in the Western Indian Ocean is vulnerable because of its proximity to the ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam.