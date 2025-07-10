Cement, rebars and boards listed among most counterfeited building materials

Mombasa residents view the remains of a building that collapsed at Mwembe Tayari in Mombasa on 9th May 2018. [Omondi Onyango/Standard]

Cement, electrical cables and particle boards are some of the most counterfeited products in the building industry, as a new report reveals low awareness of these forged materials among consumers.

The Consumer Level Survey Report 2025 by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) lists cement and its affiliated products as the most counterfeited products in the building and construction industry.