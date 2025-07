Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority Chairman Francis Kigo Njenga rings the bell at the Nairobi Securities Exchange trading floor to mark the immobilisation of 79 per cent of shares listed on the NSE, on April 1, 2025. [File, Standard]

The weeks to July 4, this year, were marked by significant political activities in the country, especially protests, as Kenyans agitated against the excesses of the National Police following the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang.

Others were shot dead during the June 25 protests as Gen Zs remembered the young people killed by police last year during the anti-Finance Bill protests.