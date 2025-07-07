×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kenya has missed Sh130b carbon credit cash

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 7, 2025
Zebras in Nyekweri-Kimintet community forest in Trans Mara, Narok county, on April 17, 2025. [Peter Muiruri, Standard]

Kenya’s poor data on forest cover is among the challenges behind the country’s unrealised Sh130 billion ($1 billion) revenue from carbon credit trading.

A report by the African Development Bank (AfDB) states that forestry as a sector contributes 3.6 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Carbon Credit Trading African Development Bank Kenya’s Forest Cover Kenya Forest Research Institute
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Police warn of tough action during Saba Saba protests
Police warn of tough action during Saba Saba protests
National
By Mike Kihaki
14 mins ago
All Saints cathedral, a longtime refuge for protesters
National
By AFP
51 mins ago
Youths block roads in Naivasha ahead of Saba Saba Day
Rift Valley
By AFP
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya has missed Sh130b carbon credit cash
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Why Kenya has missed Sh130b carbon credit cash
Mothers rising up against police brutality attacked by state-linked goons
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Mothers rising up against police brutality attacked by state-linked goons
Kindiki's tough task of digging out Gachagua's deep roots in Mt Kenya
By Kihu Irimu 3 hrs ago
Kindiki's tough task of digging out Gachagua's deep roots in Mt Kenya
Low tobacco taxes light up disease crisis, anti-smoking groups warn
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Low tobacco taxes light up disease crisis, anti-smoking groups warn
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved